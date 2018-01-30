Scoreboard Tuesday, January 30th

Nicole Griffith
Men’s College Basketball

 

SDSU 80, Omaha 60

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

 

Aberdeen Central 62, Huron 47

 

Alcester-Hudson 47, Centerville 40

 

Arlington 47, Hamlin 41

 

Bennett County 53, Kadoka Area 50

 

Burke/South Central 43, Wagner 30

 

Clark/Willow Lake 64, Sisseton 53

 

Dell Rapids 53, Flandreau 51

 

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Gayville-Volin 53, OT

 

DeSmet 48, Wolsey-Wessington 38

 

Deuel 31, Milbank Area 29

 

Flandreau Indian 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 58

 

Garretson 58, Baltic 56

 

Great Plains Lutheran 64, Lake Preston 52

 

Gregory 80, Lyman 76

 

Highmore-Harrold 68, Sunshine Bible Academy 33

 

Hitchcock-Tulare 40, James Valley Christian 37, OT

 

Irene-Wakonda 73, Howard 21

 

Langford 52, Groton Area 49

 

Madison 73, Lennox 67

 

Mobridge-Pollock 72, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59

 

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Mitchell Christian 52

 

Oelrichs 58, Bison 48

 

Parkston 50, McCook Central/Montrose 47

 

Pierre 53, Mitchell 48

 

Pine Ridge 64, St. Francis Indian 61

 

Platte-Geddes 55, Chamberlain 50, OT

 

Red Cloud 91, Little Wound 71

 

Redfield/Doland 59, Potter County 36

 

Sioux Falls Lincoln 67, Brookings 45

 

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Watertown 34

 

Spearfish 66, Lead-Deadwood 51

 

Stanley County 59, Todd County 58

 

Sully Buttes 65, Jones County 29

 

Timber Lake 63, Dupree 28

 

Vermillion 60, Beresford 35

 

Warner 62, Faulkton 28

 

Waverly-South Shore 51, Estelline 38

 

Wessington Springs 60, Iroquois 54, OT

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Miller 50

 

Alcester-Hudson 53, Centerville 27

 

Avon 57, Menno 36

 

Belle Fourche 43, St. Thomas More 42

 

Canistota 56, Viborg-Hurley 47

 

Chamberlain 42, Platte-Geddes 35

 

Colman-Egan 47, Hendricks, Minn. 37

 

Corsica/Stickney 47, Burke/South Central 38

 

Elkton-Lake Benton 41, Flandreau Indian 39

 

Faith 60, McIntosh 43

 

Freeman 63, Scotland 36

 

Freeman Academy/Marion 49, Marty Indian 45

 

Hamlin 63, Arlington 23

 

Harrisburg 46, Brandon Valley 43

 

Highmore-Harrold 63, Sunshine Bible Academy 49

 

Hitchcock-Tulare 47, James Valley Christian 40

 

Huron 66, Aberdeen Central 34

 

Ipswich 48, Leola/Frederick 45

 

Irene-Wakonda 79, Howard 73, OT

 

Lake Preston 57, Great Plains Lutheran 48

 

Lemmon 52, Harding County 35

 

Lennox 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 32

 

Lower Brule 77, White River 61

 

McCook Central/Montrose 65, Parkston 32

 

McLaughlin 67, Takini 42

 

Milbank 45, Deuel 42

 

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44, Mitchell Christian 17

 

Oelrichs 65, Bison 32

 

Parker 48, Chester 44

 

Pierre 54, Mitchell 45

 

Pine Ridge 63, St. Francis Indian 21

 

Rapid City Stevens 67, Douglas 42

 

Redfield/Doland 48, Potter County 40

 

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Canton 33

 

Sioux Falls Lincoln 49, Brookings 45

 

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 60, Yankton 52

 

Spearfish 46, Lead-Deadwood 35

 

Sully Buttes 76, Jones County 45

 

Tea Area 62, Garretson 60, OT

 

Timber Lake 57, Dupree 40

 

Todd County 94, Stanley County 25

 

Vermillion 54, Beresford 41

 

Warner 48, Faulkton 35

 

Waverly-South Shore 56, Estelline 23

 

Wessington Springs 58, Iroquois 13

 

WRESTLING

 

Flandreau Quadrangular

Deuel 48, Hamlin 0

 

Flandreau 36, Deuel 33

 

Flandreau 60, Hamlin 6

 

Howard 54, Hamlin 9

 

Howard 59, Deuel 10

 

Howard 72, Flandreau 6

 

Yankton Triangular

 

Harrisburg 43, Mitchell 19

 

Harrisburg 62, Yankton 13

 

Mitchell 39, Yankton 31

 

NBA

 

Toronto Raptors 109, Timberwolves 104

 

NHL

 

Minnesota Wild 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (SO)

 

