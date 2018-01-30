Senate Panel Backs Bill To Allow Permitless Concealed Carry

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A state Senate panel has endorsed a bill that would allow people who can legally carry a concealed handgun in South Dakota to do so without a permit.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 5-2 Tuesday to advance the bill to the chamber’s floor. It would also have to move through the state House to reach Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

The Republican governor rejected a similar proposal last year, saying that the state’s permit process is simple and straightforward.

GOP Sen. Lance Russell, the bill’s sponsor, says the measure has worked in other states.

It is currently a misdemeanor for someone to carry a concealed pistol or to have one concealed in a vehicle without a permit.

At the end of December, over 100,000 people in South Dakota had concealed carry permits.