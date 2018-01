SF Lincoln Wins Big, Dell Rapids Victorious in Nail Biter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — 4th-ranked Lincoln hosted Brookings. Four Patriots reached double figures. Diang Gatluak had a team high 18. Patriots improve to 9-4 on the season getting the win 67-45.

Dell Rapids hosted Flandreau tonight it was a back and forth nail bit

er as the Quarriers get the win 53-51.