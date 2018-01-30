Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln Donates $100k To Three Area Charities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln made a big donation to kids in need today.

The company donated more than $100,000 to three area charities this morning. The donations were presented to Sanford Children’s Hosptial, Avera McKennan Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House, at the newest Ford location in Sioux Falls on West 26th Street.

Officials with Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln say giving back to the community has been a top priority, which led them to start the ‘2017 in 2017’ event.

Through that initiative, customers could choose to donate $100 to one of the three charities.

“So we had poker chips at the front receptionists desk, and we allowed customers when they purchased a car, new or used, they could drop a poker chip in any one of the containers representing the three organizations,” said General Manager Ed Bloom.

Ford Lincoln met, and exceeded, their goal of selling 2,017 cars by selling 2,040 new cars. Sanford Children’s Hospital took home the most in donations, receiving nearly $37,000