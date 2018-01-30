Turner County Sheriff Leaving After 36 Years To Join State Sobriety Program

Parker, S.D.- After 36 years at the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Byron Nogelmeier will be stepping down.

But he won’t be getting away from helping the public.

“You know I’m going to miss working with my staff here at the Sheriff’s office,” says Sheriff Nogelmeier.

Byron Nogelmeier has been with the department for 36 years, half of that time as sheriff.

Now, he’s ready for his next adventure.

In April, Sheriff Nogelmeier will join the South Dakota Attorney General’s 24/7 sobriety program as its new state coordinator.

As he reflects on his time as the county’s top cop, Nogelmeier hopes people remember him as a good Samaritan who cared about his job.

“My legacy, I hope is that I treated people good, treated people fair. You know, whenever we’ve taken people to jail or to the penitentiary. if I’ve brought them there, I give them words of encouragement because people are probably at their lowest low at that point in their life,” says Sheriff Nogelmeier

People who have been arrested for drug or alcohol offenses are sometimes put on the 24/7 program to maintain their sobriety.

But instead of playing bad cop with these offenders, Nogelmeier plans on being their support system.

“Words of encouragement, that’s what a lot of these people need. They just need someone to care about them, and that’s important. I mean that’s all any of us want, we just want someone to care about us.”

Nogelmeier wants to bring the same work ethic he has as sheriff to the 24/7 program.

“Do a good job, continue what has been done and try to expand anything that I can do for the program. I want to work hard and do it right,” Sheriff Nogelmeier tells us.