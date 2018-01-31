Dakota Wesleyan Men & Women Sweep Mount Marty

MITCHELL, S.D. — Wednesday nights are GPAC nights and this week Dakota Wesleyan hosted Mount Marty in a men’s and women’s double header.

First up is the women’s game and the Tigers are riding a 5 game winning streak. This game was all DWU. Ashley Bray lead the way with 22 pts. The Tigers get their 6th straight win with a 82-46 win over the Lancers.

Then it was the men’s turn. The Lancers are being led under 1st year Head Coach Cody Schilling. DWU’S Trae Vandeberg drills the 3. He had 26 pts for the Tigers. Mount Marty would keep things interesting in the 1st half, but the Tigers would run away with a 94-63 final score.