Giving Guests A Great Superbowl Spread

Hy-Vee's Scott Teal offers up these fantastic suggestions for easy (and delicious) ways to feed a crowd

Superbowl Sunday is this weekend, and if you’re feeding family and friends but stuck on what to serve, you’re in luck!

Chef Scott Teal stopped in to talk with KDLT’s Carleen Wild and Simon Floss and offer these great tips for us all on how to please the whole crowd.

Take a look.

If you’d like to give the dishes Chef Teal talks about a try:

Fiesta Rice Salad

6 cups cooked brown rice, 2 cups chopped mixed peppers, 1 cup drained black beans, 1 cup sliced green onion, 1 cup corn, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Dressing 3/4 cup vegetable oil, 1/4 cup white wine vinegar, 1/4 cup lime juice, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Whisk together.

Cook rice according to the package, add the rest of the ingredients. Fold to mix and add dressing. Chill for at least one hour.

Buffalo Style Cauliflower

8 cups cauliflower florets, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 cup Frank’s hot sauce, 1/4 cup Sriracha, 1 tablespoon butter, 1 tablespoon lemon juice.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a bowl, place cauliflower and coat with olive oil and salt. Place on sprayed cookie sheet and roast in oven for 15 minutes. Combine butter juice and both hot sauces in the bowl. After 15 minutes, place hot cauliflower into hot sauce mix. Mix well and return to oven another 5-8 minutes and serve.

Caramel Apple (Snickers) Salad

4 cored and chopped apples, 1-16 ounce whipped topping, 1-3.4 ounce instant vanilla pudding, 1-3.4 ounce butterscotch instant pudding, 1/2 cup milk, 4 each 1.86 ounce chopped Snickers candy bars.

Mix together instant pudding, milk, and thawed whipped topping. Add apples and chopped candy bars. Mix well and chill for one hour before serving.