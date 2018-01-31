Lawmakers Vote Down Lower Drinking Age For Military Members

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota House committee has voted down legislation that would have lowered the drinking age for members of the military to 18.

The House State Affairs Committee decided Wednesday to reject the plan.

It would have allowed bars and retailers to serve 18-year-old active duty, reserve and National Guard service members who showed valid military identification cards.

Republican Rep. Tim Goodwin, the sponsor, says if people are willing to put their lives on the line to serve their country, they should be deemed adults.

Current federal law says any state with a drinking age lower than 21 can lose 8 percent of federal highway funding.

A state Department of Transportation lobbyist says it would have cost the state over $20 million annually.