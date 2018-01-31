Panel Rejects Bill To Drug-Test South Dakota Legislature

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota legislative panel has rejected a bill that would have required all state lawmakers to be drug-tested.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to kill the measure.

It would have mandated members of the Legislature be tested within two weeks of getting sworn into office and two weeks of legislative session’s end.

Republican Rep. Dan Kaiser, a supporter, unsuccessfully urged the committee to pass the bill to lead by example.

Republican Rep. David Lust, who opposed it, contended the bill was either based on cynicism or grandstanding.

The bill required that a positive test or a refusal to take one would have been reported to the presiding officer of the lawmaker’s chamber for discipline.