Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities are investigating after a man reportedly fired gunshots inside a home while robbing residents.

It happened around 11:30 yesterday morning in the 5300 block of West 56th Street. Police say a man kicked in the door to an apartment and struggled with the three women inside. Police say he hit one woman in the head with a handgun and fired that gun several times.

No one was seriously injured. Police say he got away with some cash.

He’s described as a black man, 5’3″ and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.