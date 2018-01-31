Rodney Berget Intellectual Disability Trial Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Attorneys continue to debate the mental fitness of convicted killer Rodney Berget, to determine if his execution can be carried out.

Testimony wrapped up today in the third day of his mental disability trial. Former teachers, a former principal, a social worker, psychologists and Berget’s ex-wife were called to testify. The witnesses gave insight into his upbringing, school life, and time in prison.

Berget was convicted of murder and sentenced to death for the 2011 killing of correctional officer Ronald Johnson. Prosecutors are working to prove Berget was of sound mind when committing the crime, and therefore fit for his execution sentence.

Berget’s lawyers argue he is intellectually disabled. The two psychologists called to testify had differing medical opinions on Berget’s mental diagnosis.

If a judge finds Berget is mentally disabled, it would be unconstitutional to execute him.