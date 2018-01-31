South Dakota Lawmakers To Debate Under-21 Tobacco Sales Ban

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers are set to debate raising the legal age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

The bill was introduced Wednesday. Republican Sen. Alan Solano, a sponsor, says it would help remove tobacco from South Dakota schools.

He says the plan would also bring tobacco laws in line with rules governing the purchase of alcohol. Solano says young people will be better off if they wait to use tobacco products.

The proposal doesn’t yet have its first legislative hearing scheduled.