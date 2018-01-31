South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds Recounts Train Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds was among the congressmen on the train.

He was not injured but says a few passengers who were standing at the time did fall upon impact and were being looked at for concussions .

Sen. Rounds described the crash to KDLT News afterward, “a real hard jolt. enough to where you were gonna slide into the seat ahead of you pretty hard. Immediately it was obvious that the train was not stopping, it was continuing on. My next thought was ‘would we be leaving the track?'”

Sen. Rounds says several physicians were on board, including congressmen who are doctors. He says that helped with a quick emergency response.

He described the mood after the crash as “somber” and said his thoughts and prayers are with those who were in the truck.