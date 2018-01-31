Wessington Springs Approve $3.5 Million Bond For Building Upgrades

Sixty-Two Percent Of Voters Favored The Bond Issue

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) – Voters in the Wessington Springs school district have approved a $3.5 million bond issue for building upgrades, just two months after defeating a more expensive measure.

Sixty-two percent of voters in Tuesday’s election favored the bond issue, which needed 60 percent approval to pass.

The money will cover various improvements, from plumbing to electrical systems.

Voters in November narrowly defeated a $4.5 million bond issue.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)