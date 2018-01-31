Yankton Casino Push Starts At South Dakota Legislature

Associated Press
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Supporters of a proposed casino and entertainment complex in Yankton are betting it would help their community and bring in millions of dollars for the state.

But first they need lawmakers to put a constitutional amendment on the November ballot. A measure introduced Wednesday at the Capitol would ask voters to allow a nonprofit group one gaming license in the southeastern South Dakota city.

Former state Sen. Bernie Hunhoff, a Port Yankton project supporter, says the community wants an opportunity to compete with Iowa and Nebraska for tourists, conventions and working families.

A coalition of Nebraska and South Dakota tribes opposes the push. Yankton Sioux Chairman Robert Flying Hawk says the project threatens the livelihood of South Dakota tribes.

Voters passed a constitutional amendment in 1988 allowing gambling in Deadwood.

