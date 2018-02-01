Company Planning 41-Turbine Wind Farm In Eastern Day County

GROTON, S.D. (AP) – Florida-based NextEra Energy is developing plans for a 41-turbine wind farm in eastern Day County.

Spokeswoman Tara Tyson tells the American News that the company still needs to go through the local and state permitting process for the 99-megawatt project.

NextEra hopes to have the wind farm operating by 2019 on private land between Bristol and Andover.

A public meeting on the project is scheduled Feb. 8 at the Groton Community Center.