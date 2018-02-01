Daum goes over 2,000 points against NDSU

BROOKINGS, SD…Mike Daum scored his 2,000th career point and South Dakota State picked up its 20th win of the season Thursday night in Frost Arena, taking down North Dakota State 82-63 in front of 3,377 fans.

SDSU (20-6, 8-1) completed the regular sweep of its northern rivals with the victory, shooting 43.1 percent as a team with seven 3-pointers and a 25-for-32 effort at the charity stripe.

Daum posted his fifth consecutive double-double and led the team with 31 points, added 13 boards over 32 minutes.

Tevin King provided a spark on both ends of the court, lighting up the stat sheet with 16 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists. King’s scoring and swipe totals equaled his previous career-bests.

David Jenkins Jr. finished with 20 points, scoring 18 in the second half to go with four rebounds.

Scoreless through two minutes, the teams picked up the pace in a back-and-forth first half that saw five lead changes and four ties.

Ahead 15-12 near the 13-minute mark, the Jacks went cold from the field for the next four minutes, but buckled down on the defensive end and held NDSU to just four points in that span. Daum completed an old-fashioned 3-point play at 8:31 to end the drought, and although King followed with a corner 3 to make it a five-point game, the Bison answered to tie it, 24-all at 5:04.

SDSU continued its hot-shooting, however, and broke out on a 13-2 run over the next three minutes to stretch its lead to 11 (37-26) before North Dakota State closed the gap before the buzzer, sending the Jacks to the locker room with a 37-32 lead.

The Jackrabbits burst out of the locker room with six straight from Jenkins, and built the lead to a game-high 17 (61-44) before the nine-minute mark after an 11-3 rally.

With 7:16 left, Daum stepped to the line for a 1-and-1, hit both free throws and calmly jogged back to the defensive end while the crowd erupted as the junior became the 15th player in Summit League history to reach 2,000 points.

In the midst of the historic moment, North Dakota State made it a nine-point game (69-60) on a Cameron Hunter 3-pointer with four minutes to play, but would come no closer as the Jacks recovered the momentum and scored 11 of the game’s final 12 points.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 103-117 all-time against North Dakota State.

Mike Daum entered the night 24 points shy of 2,000 for his career. He had 21 points in the first half, and with 7:16 left in the game buried a pair of free throws to become the second Jackrabbit to join the 2,000-point club. With 2,007 points, he is 356 shy of Nate Wolters’ school record (2,363).

Reed Tellinghuisen made his 130th career appearance, tied for third-most in school history alongside Jordan Dykstra (2010-14). He is also one start (118) shy of tying Austin Hansen‘s school record.

Mike Daum is now tied for third in the Jackrabbit record books with 530 free throws alongside Lee Colburn (1969-73).

Mike Daum moved into third place in career field goals (642) at SDSU, passing Steve Brown (643; 1974-78) and Lee Colburn (646; 1969-73).

Mike Daum entered the night one rebound shy from the top 10 at South Dakota State. He is now No. 8 on the list with 746, passing Kurt Meister (734; 1994-98), Bob Winzenburg (736; 1978-82) and Wayne Gaughran (737; 1957-60).

Up Next

South Dakota State is off until Thursday, Feb. 8 when the squad opens a two-game road swing at Denver. The Jacks close next week at Oral Roberts Feb. 10.