George Hendrickson To Run As Libertarian In Race For US House Seat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The independent candidate running for Kristi Noem’s open US House seat is now seeking the libertarian party’s nomination for office.

George Hendrickson says he believes the libertarian party’s philosophy of individual liberty aligns with his ideals of constitutional freedom. Hendrickson is a former police officer. His top issues include consolidation and reform of big government and constitutional integrity.

Hendrickson has also been fighting for the state to legalize medical marijuana.

He is currently the only candidate running in the libertarian primary.