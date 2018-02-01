Gerry’s Teammates, Coaches Impressed with Transition

Sioux Falls native Nate Gerry is preparing for Sunday’s Super Bowl LII as a linebacker and special teams player for the Philadelphia Eagles. The fact that he made the NFL as a NFL after being a safety at Nebraska is rather remarkable and hasn’t gone un-noticed by his teammates and coaches. Even Rex Burkhead of the Patriots wishes him well. Afterall, they are both Cornhuskers. And Burkhead joins the list of those who are jealous of the fact that Nate made the game’s biggest stage in his rookie season!