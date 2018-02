Harrisburg rallies to beat Brookings

Harrisburg rallies to beat Brookings

BROOKINGS, SD… The Brookings Bobcats appeared to be on their way to an upset Thursday night when they led 3rd-ranked Harrisburg by 3 at the half. Drew Cole had 20 points for the home team. But Chase Altenburg and his Tigers went on a 19-3 run in the 3rd quarter and went on to win 57-43. Ace Zorr led Harrisburg in scoring with 12 points.