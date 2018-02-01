Hy-Vee Gears Up For Super Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, SD- A lot of people are disappointed they won’t be watching the Minnesota Vikings play in the Super Bowl, but there are always the commercials and of course the food.

Hy-Vee is gearing up for their version of the Super Bowl, a food super bowl. While they’re not competing for a championship, there’s a lot to do to get ready for the big day.

“Super Bowl is our second largest food day of the year right behind thanksgiving, so we go out with all guns blazing and put those items in front of people,” said Manager Ken Cumberland.

Hy-Vee employees say they’re ready to play.

“We stock up on things like more Velveeta, more Rotel, chicken wings. We develop a plan early in the week, we staff it well, get prepared, communicate with our employees and just go out their and have fun,” said Cumberland.

Year after year they know exactly which item will earn M-V-P.

“Chicken wings are king,” said Cumberland.

Wings are their most popular Super Bowl food. A majority of customers stock up on those and other game day eats the day of the Super Bowl.

“That three to four hours beforehand, we’ll usually see our business double.”

That’s also when Hy-Vee recommends you do your shopping, a few hours before kickoff if you want the freshest food.

Hy-Vee says they try to make it as easy as possible to find your favorite Super Bowl snacks.

“The items you want are here and we try to put those out in front of you right down to our homemade tortilla chips, you can see here we’ve got the football team colors. E’ve got the patriot colors and we’ve got the eagle colors this year,” said Cumberland.

Don’t worry, they’ll have their starting lineup ready so you won’t get tackled.

“Have our front ends well staffed so that people can get in, get out, get home and enjoy the game with their friends and family.”

It’s a game plan for success on Super Bowl Sunday.

Hy-Vee recommends you come prepared as well. Have a shopping list ready and be patient since checkout lines could be long.

If you’re looking for recipe ideas they have an ultimate game day guide on their website: www.hy-vee.com/