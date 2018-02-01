Intruder Shot After Stabbing Homeowner In Meade County

BLACK HAWK, S.D. (AP) – Sheriff’s officials say an intruder was shot after attacking a homeowner in Black Hawk.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call from the residence about 11:30 p.m. about an unknown male who had entered the home and stabbed one of the occupants.

The intruder fled after being shot by someone in the home. Officials say deputies later found the man hiding under a porch at a nearby residence. He was taken to Rapid City Reginal Hospital. The homeowner was treated for facial injuries.