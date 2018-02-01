Iowa Man Pleads Not Guilty In Shooting Death Of Mother

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) – A southern Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge stemming from the death of his mother.

Court records say 45-year-old Jason Carter entered a written plea Wednesday in Marion County District Court. A trial date has not been set.

In December a jury found Carter civilly liable for the June 2015 shooting death of 68-year-old Shirley Carter at her home in Knoxville. Carter and his father, Carter, blamed each other for the woman’s death. Bill Carter filed a wrongful death lawsuit against his son, and the Marion County jury found in the older man’s favor, ordering Jason Carter to pay $10 million to her estate.