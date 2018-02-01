Iowa Republicans Unite Behind $32M Increase For K-12 Schools

Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Republicans appear united in proposing about $32 million in new funding toward the state’s roughly $3.2 billion K-12 education budget.

A GOP-controlled Senate education committee voted 9-6 Thursday for the 1 percent increase. Data shows per-pupil spending would go up by $67, totaling $6,731.

The vote comes one day after the education committee in the Republican-majority House approved a similar measure. The funding, for the budget year beginning in July, is expected to be finalized next week.

The amount is less than the $54 million increase proposed recently by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It’s also less than the $40 million in extra funding approved last year.

Republicans say the funding is adequate amid budget constraints. Democrats argue it’s not enough to prevent bigger classroom sizes and reduced staffing.

