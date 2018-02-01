Jackrabbit Women win big at NDSU

FARGO, N.D.-The South Dakota State women’s basketball team used six players scoring in double figures to power its way to an 85-64 win over North Dakota State Thursday night in front of 1,920 fans in the Scheels Center in Summit League action.

Ellie Thompson scored a game-high 17 points to the Jackrabbits, now 18-5, 7-1. Madison Guebert scored 14 points while Alexis Alexander tallied 13 points. Macy Miller, Tagyn Larson and Tylee Irwin each scored 10 points. Thompson and Alexander each grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

North Dakota State, 8-14, 1-7, was led by Sarah Jacobson’s 16 points. Reilly Jacobson and Michelle Gaislerova had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Seven Jackrabbits scored in the first quarter as they built an 11-point lead, 21-10, at the end of the quarter. Alexander and Guebert each scored five points.

South Dakota State opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run and pushed the lead to 21, 33-12, when Irwin sank a pair of free throws with 6:02 to play. NDSU outscored the Jacks 6-2 the final 1:05 to pull within 45-31 at halftime.

Like she did to start the game, Alexander opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to put SDSU up 48-31. Thompson then took over, outscoring North Dakota State 10-5 in the quarter. The senior collected a pair of traditional 3-point plays and SDSU had a 70-42 lead at the end of the quarter.

The Jackrabbits built a 29-point lead with 7:49 to play when Miller converted on a layup.

Notes

Miller’s 10 points gives her 1,535 points, 28 shy moving into seventh in career scoring.

Guebert scored 14 points to give her 1,190 points for 28th place.

Thompson’s 17 points give her 1,171 points.

Alexander tied a season high with eight rebounds.

Thompson started her 100 th career game.

career game. Last time the Jackrabbits had six players score in double digits was Jan. 15, 2005, against Omaha.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to action Saturday when it plays at Omaha at 1 p.m.