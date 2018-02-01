Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter, Pleads He’s Mentally Ill

WATERTOWN, S.D. – A Watertown man changes his plea in the shooting death of a teenager last summer.

31-year-old Alexis Velazquez-Sanchez now says he’s guilty of manslaughter but mentally ill. The State Attorney General’s office says Velazquez took a plea deal and in exchange, his murder charges have been dropped.

Prosecutors say he fatally shot a 17-year-old boy after an argument over a noise dispute escalated in June 2017. The maximum punishment for manslaughter is life in prison, a $50,000 fine or both.

Velazquez is scheduled to be sentenced on March 21st.