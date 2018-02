Mark O Talks With Matt Chatham

Matt Chatham grew up in Sioux City and played his college football at USD. He ended up playing linebacker for the New England Patriots where he won several Super Bowl rings. Now he covers the team for NESN (New England Sports Network) and also has and NFL blog. Mark Ovenden caught up with Matt at Mall of America where he’s sending reports back to Patriots fans each day for a week in Minneapolis.