Native American Tribes Push Back Against Yankton Casino Plan

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Native American tribes and a Deadwood gambling association are pushing back against a proposed casino and entertainment complex in southeastern South Dakota.

Officials said Thursday that the Port Yankton project would hurt tribes and the state. A coalition of Nebraska and South Dakota tribes opposes the push, which would require a change to the state constitution.

A measure introduced this week at the state Capitol would ask voters to allow a nonprofit group one gaming license in Yankton. Supporters say it would help the community compete with Iowa and Nebraska for tourists.

Thelma Thomas is general manager of the Santee Sioux Nation’s Ohiya Casino and Resort in Nebraska. She says the Port Yankton project would cause economic harm to her tribe and those in South Dakota.