Celebrate National Eat Ice Cream For Breakfast Day At Stensland Farms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you have a serious sweet tooth, you will be in luck on Saturday.

Stensland Farms is holding a special event for National ‘Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.’ They will be opening early at their Sioux Falls location and offering special menu items, such as pancakes with ice cream on top, ice cream donut sandwiches, cereal Sundays, coffee floats and orange juice sorbet.

They say offering their customers a family friendly atmosphere helped fuel this event.

“We encourage people to come in and see us, this is our home that we invite people into, and what better way to talk about the good things in the cold winter months and eat ice cream,” said General Manager Mark Stensland.

The Sioux Falls creamery opens at 9 a.m. and the event lasts until noon. Stensland encourages people to come in their pajamas.

The first 100 customers will receive a free coffee mug.