New Rehabilitation Unit Added at the Avera Prairie Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Sioux Falls health system now has more to offer patients struggling with life-changing injuries and diseases.

Open space on the 5th floor at the Avera Prairie Center is now a new rehabilitation unit. It features a therapy gym along with 24 private rooms and a cafe. The old unit is on the 2nd floor of the main hospital. It’s going to be converted to ICU beds after the move and renovation.

Patients who go to the rehab center are typically living with conditions like MS or have had head or spinal cord injuries.

Kristin McIntire has Devic’s disease which causes inflammation in her spine. At Avera she’s working to regain strength and mobility, and is excited to start rehab in the new unit.

“There’s more natural light. There’s more space. Obviously the rooms are going to be bigger. The physical therapy gym is going to be much larger, and much easier for physical therapists and occupational therapists to do a better job with the patients,” says McIntire.

On average patients will stay at the rehab center for two weeks. The unit is part of Avera’s $174 million worth of projects announced last April.