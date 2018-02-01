Scoreboard Thursday, February 1st
Scoreboard Thursday, February 1st
Scoreboard Thursday, February 1st
NBA
Timberwolves 108, Milwaukee 89 *Butler 28 points
Men’s Basketball
SDSU 82, NDSU 63 *Daum 31 pts./13 reb.
USD 80, Western Illinois 54 *Hagedorn 19 points
Women’s Basketball
SDSU 85, NDSU 64 *Thompson 17 pts./8 reb.
USD 92, Western Illinois 81 *Bradley 21 points
BOYS BASKETBALL
Andes Central 57, Wagner 28
Arlington 74, Dell Rapids St. Mary 52
Burke/South Central 52, Marty Indian 40
Colman-Egan 54, Lake Preston 38
Corsica/Stickney 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56
Douglas 79, Hot Springs 57
Edgemont 54, Hay Springs, Neb. 48
Eureka/Bowdle 83, Wakpala 52
Hanson 44, Centerville 22
Harrisburg 57, Brookings 43
Hill City 70, Newell 36
James Valley Christian 67, Iroquois 51
Kimball/White Lake 48, Platte-Geddes 46, OT
Lennox 63, Chamberlain 34
Miller 81, Ipswich 69
Oelrichs 62, Minatare, Neb. 30
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 65, Estelline 48
Parker 66, Canistota 46
Philip 63, Lead-Deadwood 60
Rapid City Christian 49, Kadoka Area 41
Scotland 59, Ethan 58
Sioux Valley 66, Flandreau 59
Standing Rock, N.D. 72, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 65
Tea Area 87, West Central 51
Tiospa Zina Tribal 49, Groton Area 48
Warner 49, Leola/Frederick 43
Waverly-South Shore 50, Waubay/Summit 36
White River 85, Wall 36
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
First Round
Bison 65, Tiospaye Topa 30
Faith 53, Dupree 21
Harding County 54, Lemmon 51
Timber Lake 69, McIntosh 25
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 78, Sisseton 44
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 56, Wagner 54
Avon 51, Bon Homme 32
Corsica/Stickney 40, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 31
Deuel 52, Clark/Willow Lake 47
Eureka/Bowdle 48, Wakpala 47
Faulkton 54, Aberdeen Christian 34
Flandreau Indian 34, Hendricks, Minn. 21
Freeman 54, Alcester-Hudson 21
Great Plains Lutheran 39, Wilmot 32
Hamlin 79, Webster 45
Hanson 66, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 33
Hay Springs, Neb. 53, Edgemont 52
Hitchcock-Tulare 49, Highmore-Harrold 30
Ipswich 49, Miller 39
James Valley Christian 46, Iroquois 18
Kadoka Area 56, Rapid City Christian 27
Langford 57, Britton-Hecla 27
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Garretson 39
Mitchell 52, Watertown 49
New Underwood 42, Jones County 24
Newell 52, Hill City 40
Parker 64, Canistota 50
Philip 38, Lead-Deadwood 37
Pine Ridge 66, Bennett County 21
Rapid City Stevens 57, Rapid City Central 38
Scotland 48, Viborg-Hurley 43
Sioux Falls Christian 61, Vermillion 52
Todd County 56, Chamberlain 46
Wall 57, White River 50
Warner 53, Leola/Frederick 41
Waverly-South Shore 45, Waubay/Summit 41
Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 60, Sioux Falls Washington 44
Winner 63, Crow Creek 57
H.S. Wrestling
Pierre 52, Huron 21
Aberdeen 51, Brookings 25
Milbank 50, Webster 22
College Softball
W. Texas A&M 8, Augustana 8
W. Texas A&M 5, Augustana 1