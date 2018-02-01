Sioux Falls Man Arrested On Child Rape Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man was arrested yesterday on child rape charges.

26-year old Jon Winterholler is facing felony charges of rape, aggravated incest and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Winterholler’s estranged wife reported the incidents.

According to court documents, Winterholler watched porn and had physical contact with the two young victims. He appeared in Minnehaha County court this afternoon where a judge set a $50,000 bond.

Winterholler isn’t allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 18.