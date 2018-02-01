Suspect In 2014 Ohio Shooting Arrested In Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The suspect in shooting that took place in Ohio in 2014 was found and arrested in Aberdeen Thursday morning.

Herbert Allen was wanted in Columbus, Ohio for three counts of Felonious Assault and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on February 27, 2014 in Columbus. During the incident Allen allegedly shot three people and collected the shell casings before fleeing.

A team of local, state and federal law enforcement officers led by the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Allen at a residence located on South High Street in Aberdeen, SD. Officers arrested Allen without incident.

Allen was transported to Brown County Jail and is currently awaiting his initial appearance and extradition proceedings to Ohio.

The U.S. Marshals Service Pierre Area Joint Fugitive Task Force was assisted by members of the Aberdeen Police Department Special Response Team and Tundra Task Force.