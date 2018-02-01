Tribal Officials Critical Of Reservation Fugitive Bill

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem which would make it easier for state officials to extradite fugitives from American Indian reservations is drawing criticism from tribal officials in South Dakota.

The proposal would allow state authorities to request a federal warrant for fugitives who travel to a reservation. Federal marshals could then apprehend the suspect. Under current law the fugitive would have to cross a state line before federal law would be applicable.

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier tells KOTA-TV procedures are already in place for extradition, so there’s no need for the law. But, Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom says currently criminals are allowed to go back and forth between jurisdictions and re-offend.

Noem’s bill has been sent to the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations.