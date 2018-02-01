USD Men roll at Western Illinois

USD Men roll at Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. – A 20-3 run midway through the first half propelled the South Dakota men’s basketball team to an 80-54 victory over Western Illinois Thursday in Macomb, Illinois.

Tyler Hagedorn tallied a game-high 19 points while Matt Mooney scored in double figures for the 15th-straight game with 12 points. Tyler Peterson was the final Coyote in double-digit scoring with 10 points.

South Dakota improves to 19-6 overall and 7-2 in the Summit League while Western Illinois falls to 10-11, 1-7.

The Coyotes, leading 24-21 with 7:51 remaining in the first half, scored 15-straight points, part of the 20-3 run, to take a commanding 44-24 lead before a free throw by WIU sent South Dakota into the intermission with a 44-25 lead.

Hagedorn scored on a layup to begin the run and quickly continued after Trey Burch-Manning blocked the ensuing shot attempt from WIU. Mooney was then fouled making a move to the basket, sinking both attempts from the charity stripe, to keep the momentum moving in South Dakota’s favor.

Over the final 7:51 of the half, the Leathernecks tallied just four points as the initial 15-0 run was capped by a Burch-Manning layup and the final USD points of the half coming off a tip-in from Hagedorn.

Coming out of the intermission, Dalan Ancrum sank a 3-point basket for Western Illinois before the Coyotes went on an 18-5 run to increase its lead to 62-33. The run started with another layup from Hagedorn. He then capped the run with a jumper for his final points of his game-high 19-point performance.

Hagedorn and Burch-Manning each tallied a game-high nine rebounds while Joshua Doss came off the bench for a career-best seven rebounds to go with seven points.

C.J. Duff led Western Illinois with 13 points while the Coyotes’ defense held the Leathernecks leading scorer Kobe Webster to just nine points. He came into the game averaging 20.3 points in Summit League contests.

South Dakota held Western Illinois to 29.8 percent shooting on 17-of-57 field goal attempts, the lowest field-goal percentage the Coyotes have held a Division I team to this year. The Leathernecks entered the contest ranked second in the Summit League making 48.1 percent of their field goal attempts.

The Coyotes sweep the season series for the second-straight season and have now won nine of the last 10 meetings with Western Illinois.

South Dakota travels to North Dakota State to close out a three-game road trip Saturday. Tip-off from Fargo is slated for 2 p.m. inside the Scheels Center.