5th Annual DTSF Burger Battle Winner Announced

The Market - “White Buffalo” Burger: Fresh ground Bison patty topped with sharp white cheddar, white truffle aioli, caramelized onion garlic, honey smoked bacon and radish microgreens, all on a grilled potato bun! The Market is partnering with these great local farmers: Windstone Buffalo Co., Witt’s End Farms, Cradle to Grave Apiary, Valley Side Cheese, Sweetgrass Farms, and MycoGreen Organics.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 5th annual Burger Battle came to a close, and the vote is in.

For the third year in a row, The Market takes home the trophy. The winning burger features a wagu beef patty, house made bacon, valley-side ringneck cheddar cheese, garlic and parsley aoli, and local greenhouse lettuce.

Winning two times in a row should give confidence for a three-pete, right? Not for chef Greg Springer.

“Thats pretty crazy to me, I did not expect to win three years in a row. Still sinking in I guess since I just got the trophy back. But I think its just great support from all our customers and fans,” said Springer.

Vaney Hariri, the battle’s host with DTSF says this event is not just about the Sioux Falls area, it encompasses a much larger group.

“We want to make sure that in every opportunity we have that we bring people down here to Sioux Falls, DTSF, the heart of the city. We want to make sure that everybody knows that South Dakota is in this together,” said Hariri.

You still have a chance to get a taste of the award winning burger, 100 of them will be sold this weekend to celebrate the victory.