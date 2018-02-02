Agtegra Cooperative Begins Operations In The Dakotas

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – A large agriculture cooperative formed by the merger of two co-ops in the Dakotas has started operations.

North Central Farmers Elevator and Wheat Growers officially began business as Agtegra Cooperative on Thursday, headquartered in the northern South Dakota city of Aberdeen.

Members of the two co-ops voted last September to merge. North Central had about 2,400 members in South Dakota and North Dakota, while Wheat Growers had 5,100 members in the two states.

The new co-op has nearly 6,800 members and 900 employees and is serving more than 60 communities in the two states.