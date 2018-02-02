American Heart Association Celebrates National Wear Red Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The American Heart Association is celebrating National Wear Red Day to encourage men and women to take heart health seriously.

American Heart Month started in 1964 during President Lyndon B. Johnson’s time in office. Heart disease is the number one killer of all Americans with cardiovascular diseases, killing one woman every 80 seconds.

The month started with the Go Red for Women event at the Denny Sanford Premier Center along with many more events planned throughout the month finishing with the Heart Ball in Rapid City.

American Heart Association staff say there are many misconceptions about heart diseases.

“It’s a mans disease, that it only happens to old people or that if you’re super fit or super active, you can’t be a victim of heart disease. And those things are just not true. Heart disease strikes anyone at any age, any gender,” said Chrissy Meyer, the American Heart Association Communications Director.

Fundraising efforts from both the Go Red for Women event and the upcoming heart ball hope to raise around $300,000 for the American Heart Association.