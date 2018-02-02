Augie wrestlers stay perfect in NSIC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana wrestling team honored its five seniors with a dominating victory over Minot State at the Elmen Center on Friday night. Augustana earned six bonus point victories en route to a 36-3 win on Senior Night.

Senior Oscar Ramirez Jr. and Aero Amo led the charge for the Vikings. At 149 pounds, Ramirez Jr. pinned Max Miller in the first period. Amo, at 184 pounds, earned a 9-1 major decision over Keegan Berry.

At 141 pounds, freshman Keaten Schorr had the lone tech fall of the match. Schorr used his aggression to pace an 18-3 victory over Jeseb Mogen. At 133 pounds, fellow freshman Brayden Curry picked up a 16-3 major decision over Marco Ramirezlazos.

At 174 pounds, Lukas Poloncic earned a 13-0 major decision over Parker Osterman. Brandon Carroll (125), Bailey Neises (157) and Regan Bye (165) each picked up decisions on the evening.