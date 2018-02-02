Beef ‘O’ Brady’s On 69th Closes Its Doors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Fans of the restaurant ‘Beef ‘O’ Brady’s’ got some disappointing news this week. The restaurants location on 69th street in Sioux Falls, closed its doors.

Wednesday, January 31st, was their closing day. This comes about a year after the franchise closed its doors on the location near the Sanford Pentagon.

Talks of closing the restaurant started a few months ago with the final decision playing out this week.

There have been talks between a few companies about moving into the location, but nothing has been finalized.