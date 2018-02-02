Bracco Purchased By Minervas, Grille 26, Morrie’s Steakhouse Owners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The owners and operators of Minervas, Grille 26, and Morrie’s Steakhouse has purchased Bracco World Cafe.

Vanguard Hospitality will be rebranding the establishment that closed its doors on December 31st.

Vanguard says the new brand will embrace their concept of reflecting the company’s hospitality and standard for all their restaurants.

“We are in the early stages of our transition and look forward to announcing more details of our new concept soon,” said Vanguard CFO Michael Gjernes.

The location is expected to open this spring.