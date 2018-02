Death Of Mitchell Man Deemed Accidental

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – Police say the death of an 80-year-old man found outside a property he owned in Mitchell was accidental.

Bernard Tegethoff was found by officers Monday. Investigators believe he slipped on some ice and hit his head, eventually leading to his death.

The Daily Republic says Tegethoff was a businessman who started Dakota Redi Mix, J & B Construction and Bernie Tegethoff Construction.