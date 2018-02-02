The Difference Your Lifestyle Can Make on Your Heart

National Go Red Day for Women aims to get women paying attention to the warning signs and taking better care of themselves
Carleen Wild
Share This:

Cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 1 in 3 women each year. Fortunately, we can change that.

Eighty percent of cardiovascular diseases may be preventable with education and action.

Stefanie Engebretson from American Bank & Trust and Karen Starr from Principal Financial Group joined us in studio on Friday to talk about the Go Red for Women initiative.

Related Post

Out and About with Addie: Week of 1/29
American Heart Association Introduces Bill to Requ...
2018 Go Red For Women Campaign Kicks Off Next Week
Why Women Have to Pay Attention to Their Hearts

You Might Also Like