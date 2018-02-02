The Difference Your Lifestyle Can Make on Your Heart

National Go Red Day for Women aims to get women paying attention to the warning signs and taking better care of themselves

Cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 1 in 3 women each year. Fortunately, we can change that.

Eighty percent of cardiovascular diseases may be preventable with education and action.

Stefanie Engebretson from American Bank & Trust and Karen Starr from Principal Financial Group joined us in studio on Friday to talk about the Go Red for Women initiative.