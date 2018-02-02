Eagle Butte Man Sentenced For Spitting On Federal Officer

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – An Eagle Butte man has been sentenced to seven months in custody for spitting on a federal officer.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 29-year-old Matthew Dupris spit on an officer while being arrested in May 2017 for violating conditions of his tribal bond by drinking alcohol.

He pleaded guilty last October to assault on a federal officer and was recently sentenced. He’ll be on supervised release for two years following his time in custody.