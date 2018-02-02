Four Sioux Falls Residents Facing Drug Charges After Shoplifting Call

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police arrested four people on drug charges after they found traces of meth in a car that was suspected of being involved with a shoplifting call.

20-year-old Kaleb Albertsen, 22-year-old Anessa Williams, 27-year-old Christopher Sward, and 19-year-old Kaitlin Roehers were all charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Police say Roehers is also facing another charge after they found a syringe with meth residue in her boot during the final search before being detained.

Police originally received a shoplifting call from a business located on the 300 block of South Louise Avenue, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. An arriving officer noticed a vehicle in the area matching the description witnesses had described and made a stop.

While searching the car for the missing merchandise police found syringes, baggies, needles and medicine bottles all containing meth residue.

Police say Albertsen is also facing charges connected to the shoplifting.