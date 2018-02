Gerry Appreciated the Great Eagles Locker Room

It’s not easy making the jump from college football to the N-F-L. Especially when you are changing positions like Sioux Falls native Nate Gerry did when he moved from safety to linebacker while also getting acclimated to the highest level of football. But the Eagles locker room made it much easier for Nate to make the transition.