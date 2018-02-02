Iowa Court: Offensive Text Photos Aren’t Indecent Exposure

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Supreme Court has declared that text messaging a photo of one’s genitals to another person is not indecent exposure under state law.

The court ruled Friday that to meet the definition of the Iowa law as written such an offensive display must be done in the physical presence of the offended person.

The ruling dismisses an indecent exposure charge against 55-year-old Jose Willfredo Lopez, who stalked a woman after she rejected his efforts to date her.

He sent her a picture of his genitals and showed up at her house, even though she’d obtained a no-contact order against him. He was also convicted of stalking and is serving prison time.

Sending an unwanted photo of one’s genitals to another adult could still lead to a harassment charge.