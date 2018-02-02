Jaxon Nelson, Stampede blank Bucs

Sioux Falls, SD—A goal in the first and a goal in the third was all the Sioux Falls Stampede needed to collect their fourth straight win as they blanked the Des Moines Buccaneers 2-0 Friday night at the PREMIER Center. Mikhail Berdin earned his third career shutout in goal with 16 saves while Kevin Conley and Jaxon Nelson provided the goals. The Herd improved to 20-11-6 on the year and into a tie for third place, just two points back of Tri-City for first place in the Western Conference.

The Stampede knew a key coming in to the game was to get off to a good start in front of the home crowd and set the tone for the weekend. The Herd were able to do just that, courtesy of Kevin Conley. The Wausau, WI native took the puck from center ice and weaved his way into the offensive zone, split two defenseman and to the edge of the right circle where the lifted a shot over the right shoulder of Des Moines goaltender Roman Durny for a 1-0 lead. Both teams exchanged a few exciting scoring chances, but it remained a 1-0 lead. Artem Ivanyuzhenkov got flagged for head contact and received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct. The Stampede were able to kill off the major penalty and headed into the intermission with a 1-0 lead, outshooting the Bucs 9-6.

After a scoreless second period in which the Stampede outshot the Bucs 12-4, the Stampede gained their second goal of the game 9:05 into the third period when Jaxon Nelson tallied his 9th of the season. Kirill Panyukov got a nice backhand shot onto the net that was stopped by Durny, but Nelson was there for the rebound and bounced it off the goaltender and into the net for a 2-0 lead. That would be all the Stampede would need as Berdin stopped all eight shots in goal to secure the win and the shutout.

Sioux Falls outshot Des Moines 29-16 in the game and finished the night 0-for-2 on the power play while the Bucs were also 0-for-2.

The Stampede and Bucs will meet again on Saturday night at 7:05 PM at the PREMIER Center. Doors open at 6 PM. It is also the 11th annual Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Wiener Dog Races.