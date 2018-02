Mark O Talks MN Memories With Tom Brady

Mark Ovenden has covered South Dakota sports perhaps longer than you’ve been alive. But, he’s a Boston native, which means covering the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 so close to home in Minneapolis, Minnesota is pretty special. At Wednesday’s press conference, he got to throw a question to Patriots marquee player, quarterback Tom Brady. It turns out, Brady has a family connection to Minnesota and he’s quite fond of the Bold North.