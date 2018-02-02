Massive New Ag Cooperative Kicks Off Operations

The company is a merger of North Central Farmers Elevator and Wheat Growers

ABERDEEN, S.D. – A large agriculture cooperative formed by the merger of two co-ops in the Dakotas has started operations. North Central Farmers Elevator and Wheat Growers officially began business as Agtegra Cooperative on Thursday, headquartered in the northern South Dakota city of Aberdeen. The new co-op has nearly 6,800 members and 900 employees and is serving more than 60 communities in the two states.